GH Farmers Market opens Saturday

The Grand Haven Farmers Market will open for the season this Saturday morning. Tribune file photo

The Grand Haven Farmers Market opens for the season Saturday, May 7, under the green canopy at the intersection of Harbor Drive and First Street.

The market will open for business at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 1 p.m., allowing local farmers to offer in-season produce, flowers, hanging baskets, baked breads, pastas, pastries, jams, jellies, baked goods and more.

The Grand Haven Farmers Market will be open every Saturday in May and will add Wednesdays to the schedule starting June 1.

“We are super excited to see the community once again supporting our local vendors at the market,” said Antoinette Martin, director of events and programs for the The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg. “Everything sold at the market is grown or made in Michigan, making it easy for residents and visitors to the area to have access to fresh, local food.”

The Chamber of Commerce also manages the Spring Lake Farm & Garden Market, in the new Tanglefoot Park Building. The Spring Lake market will open on Thursday, June 4, and run through mid-October.

“We are so excited to see all the progress happening at Tanglefoot Park and we can’t wait to see the market in its new location,” Martin said.

More information can be found on the markets’ Facebook page, ”grandhavenfarmersmarket,” throughout the summer, or by calling the Chamber of Commerce’s office at 616-842-4910.