Flint, MI

Former Flint City Council President running for State Senate against Army veteran

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. - Monica Galloway, former President of the Flint City Council has announced a run for the Michigan State Senate. Galloway will be running in the new configured Senate...

