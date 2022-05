TAMPA — A 25-year-old Zephyrhills woman was killed Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in North Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The driver of a Honda Accord was traveling north at a “high rate of speed” about 10 p.m. when it overtook and collided with a Chevy Cruz in which the woman was riding in the passenger seat, troopers said in a news release.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO