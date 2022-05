There is no way to sugar coat it. The recently leaked Supreme Court draft decision is an affront and an all-out attack on women. The court was quick to point out that it was “only a draft” and that the official decision will not be rendered for months. Still, the author, Justice Sam Alito, made it clear what the majority’s intentions were. Roe v. Wade was, in his opinion, “egregiously wrong from the start and must be overruled.”

