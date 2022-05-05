Near record heat wave forecasted for southern and central Illinois

Temperatures could approach records early next week, according to the NWS. (Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)

Based on the latest weather forecasts by the National Weather Service, southern and central Illinois can expect the opportunity to dry out early next week as a heat wave moves into the area.

The NWS weather forecast is calling for the rain to subside late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The forecast for Saturday is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

The sun is expected to continue into Sunday and the temperature slowly starts to increase with a daytime high near 78°.

The heat wave is expected to kick into high gear on Monday with temperatures hovering near 90°, a trend which is expected to continue through Wednesday. According to the NWS, high temperatures are possible to set records for this time of year.

The NWS offers several tips for individuals to stay safe during hot weather:

Outdoor Activities

Slow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Those particularly vulnerable to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications, living alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.

Eating and Drinking

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.

Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. If you are on a fluid-restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.

Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Cooling Down

Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.

Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.

Take a cool bath or shower.

Check on Others