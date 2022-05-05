ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Pa. woman gave children meth, bathed others with bleach, police say

By Tribune News Service
 4 days ago
A Bellefonte woman was accused Tuesday of encouraging two children to use methamphetamine and bathing two others in bleach. Tara A. Auman, 33, was also accused of spraying alcohol on two of the children because she...

