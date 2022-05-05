Never Ending Books Sets Literary Master To Music

Ponzio.

A man who comes to life at his own wake. Finger cymbals and a Star Wars T‑shirt. A suitcase of electronics. Broken accordion straps and fart jokes. All these were part of ​“Here Comes Everybody,” a celebration Wednesday evening at Never Ending Books of both James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake — published on May 4, 1939 — and, on the first evening of The Great Give, the persistence of the nonprofit Volume Two in keeping the State Street storefront going as a space for the arts community to put on events with nary a profit motive in sight.

Karen Ponzio, the first performer of the evening (and regular arts reporter for the Independent) began by explaining to the healthy crowd of dedicated nerds assembled for the event that that she and New Haven-based musicians Conor Perreault, Lys Guillorn, and Adam Matlock were all drawn to engage with Finnegans Wake through Waywords and Meansigns, a global project organized by Western MA-based musician Derek Pyle and Kelley Kipperman to set the entirety of Joyce’s novel to music, which the project succeeded in doing twice over in 2015. That led to a Bloomsday-themed event at Best Video in 2016, and to notice in the Hartford Courant in 2017. Ponzio said that, initially, when Guillorn said she should get involved, Ponzio responded by saying ​“I’m not a musician.”

“What does that even mean?” she recalled Guillorn saying. All that was really needed was engagement with the text. But what a text it is.

Joyce’s novels have a a reputation for being among the most difficult and rewarding novels out there. His 1922 novel Ulysses, considered wildly experimental and definitely scandalous at the time of publication, is now so embedded in the canon to have stirred backlash after backlash (even though, if this reporter had to bet which 20th century novel is most likely to still be read by anyone in 500 years, he’d put $100 on it). His 1939 novel Finnegans Wake upped the ante in linguistic complexity, building a text on a dense web of multilingual puns and a series of drifting themes and structures that are also loosely based on the popular Irish song of the same name. Scholars seeking to decode it have had their hands full since its publication. But as Pyle’s project — and the four musicians at Never Endings Books on Wednesday night — suggested, there’s another way to approach the book that involves less trying to figure it out, and more reveling in the pleasure of Joyce’s gorgeous, funny, and endlessly inventive language.

“I don’t think he wanted people to ​‘get it,’ ” Ponzio said of Joyce. ​“I do really well with it when I just open it up and start reading.”

As a case in point, for her first piece, she picked the final passage in the book, which contains as its last line what is also the famous first line of the book: ​“riverrun, past Eve and Adam’s, from swerve of shore to bend of bay, brings us by a commodious vicus of recirculation back to Howth Castle and environs.” As the line suggests, from the outset and at the end, the book is in fact a giant circle.

“Talk about beginning again,” she added, ​“here’s to Volume Two,” which was celebrating what was already turning out to be a successful Great Give. Also, she said, ​“I have costume changes.” She read another passage to a soundscape created by New Haven musician Pat Dalton that proved the point she was trying to make: that the text in Finnegans Wake didn’t have to be comprehended all at once to be enjoyed. The language itself, the sound of it, could be more than enough.

Then, as a final lark, and with a second costume change, she noted that May 4 was also Star Wars day, and set a passage of Wake to a disco version of the famous John Williams movie soundtrack.

“Two of the things I love best are James Joyce and Star Wars,” she said, ​“and it is my pleasure to ruin them both for you,” she said, to laughter.

Perreault.

Armed with an electric guitar, a small suitcase of electronics, and a microphone, Conor Perreault approached the voluminous novel by, in some sense, turning it inside out. He explained that the book derived its title from the popular song ​“Finnegan’s Wake,” about a man named Tim Finnegan who, showing up for work a bit tipsy, falls off a ladder, cracks his skull, and is presumed dead. (Spoiler: he might not be dead.) His friends bring his body home and lay it out for a wake. Then ​“there’s drinking and fighting and destruction of property,” Perreault said. ​“Is that what we think of the Irish?”

This somewhat doggerel song and its comical cut-rate Jesus figure actually does form a loose structure for Joyce’s novel. So, Perreault said, ​“this is my attempt to do the song like the book, but like the song.”

Perreault then proceeded to stretch out, dissect, and rearrange the song, highlighting its absurdity, its humor, but also, the more time you had to think about it, its sadness and even a little of its menace. When Perreault reached the song’s originally comic conclusion, it was that much easier to understand how a writer like Joyce mined it for so much more.

Lys Guillorn performed a handful of pieces from the novel, some of which, she explained, she had created for Waywords and Meansigns years ago, others of which she composed later.

Where Perreault had taken an old pop song and found the art in it, Guillorn, in one sense, moved in the other direction. Setting Joyce’s words to her deft, catchy songwriting, she turned the language into song lyrics, and in so doing, rendered them that much more accessible. Her music embodied the argument Ponzio had made earlier, that there was pleasure in the sound of the language, and pushed the point further — that there was sense in the sound itself, that not all the meaning needed to be sussed out for the emotions to be felt.

Adam Matlock picked up on the same theme at the beginning of his set. ​“With James Joyce sometimes it doesn’t make any sense until you read it aloud,” he said. With humility, he began with two songs of his own that he said followed a similar trajectory, in that they ​“didn’t make any sense to me until I sang them aloud.”

Moving to the text itself, Matlock chose a bit of dialogue near the beginning of Finnegans Wake, in which two early inhabitants of Ireland have themselves a bit of a disagreement. Where Ponzio bought out the incantatory nature of the text, and Guillorn found its musicality, Matlock served its humor and its theatricality.

The four performers ended by improvising a piece set to a passage read by Ponzio, which proved in many ways to be the sum of the parts. Eerie, dramatic, and utterly engaging, their performance celebrated Joyce’s writing, and showed that it wasn’t just for college courses, or alpha-dog literary snobs who congratulated themselves on reading the hardest books. A reader could also just dive into the book as if it were an ocean, with mind and heart open wide, just taking in as much as possible, with a ear for the jokes and the sadness, and the way that the literary master’s gorgeous language continues to speak, and inspire, long after the author’s gone.