Hilary’s Hounds: Meet Loretta Lynn!

Fur-real this country girl needs a home.

Meet Loretta Lynn. According to the Little Rock Animal Village, she is sweet, great with kids and has an awesome temperament.

Hey if you aren’t ready to adopt that’s ok. She is also a sweet girl looking for a foster home in the mean time.

For questions about animals at LRAV, adoption, fostering or volunteering, visit the LRAV website at FriendsOfTheAnimalVillage.org .

Be sure to check back every Thursday for Hilary’s Hounds. All dogs featured will be from the Central Arkansas area.

If you are an organization with adoptable dogs and would like to have one featured, contact Hilary Hunt at hhunt@kark.com or on social media. Just search Hilary Hunt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.