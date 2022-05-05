'Fight for freedom.' Westport Fire Department sends firefighting gear to aid Ukraine in battle zone

The Westport Fire Department is sending firefighting gear to Ukraine to help officials fight fighters in the war-torn country.

Westport's Fire Chief Michael Kronick says his department is sending equipment to Ukraine to help in the ongoing war effort against Russian invaders.

Kronick says the men and women in his department are donating their personal protective equipment like coats, pants, and boots that they can no longer use.

Westport fire officials say the men and women of Ukraine are fighting fires under war conditions and that they reached out to Westport officials for support.

Westport officials wrote in a Facebook post that they responded and are sending equipment overseas to, "support Ukraine and their fight for freedom."