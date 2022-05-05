Lightfoot selects Bally’s River West location for Chicago’s first casino

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the Bally’s River West location was selected as the finalist for Chicago’s first casino.

But, it’s not official just yet. The selection still needs to be approved by City Council, as well as the Illinois Gaming Board.

The mayor said in a tweet, “The Chicago casino will generate jobs for the City – guaranteeing 3,000 construction jobs per year & 3,000 permanent jobs. The casino will also support the police and fire pensions. Bally’s Chicago will be a luxury destination for residents and tourists all year long.”

If approved, the site will be built in River West on the site of the Tribune printing plant near Chicago and Halsted. Nexstar Media Group owns the land, as well as WGN-TV.

The selection was favored over the Hard Rock’s plan, located east of Soldier Field, and River’s plan, located in the South Loop.

Two committees were tasked with reviewing the casino choices, Lightfoot’s own evaluation committee and the special City Council Committee.

According to a survey of more than 2,000 people from the River North Residents Association, more than 80 percent of them strongly oppose Bally’s proposal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.