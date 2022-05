All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo keeps giving us major style envy. Recently, we have gotten to see her fashion sense shine in her Disney+ film, at the Grammys 2022, and even via childhood pics. Now, we’re also seeing Olivia serve plenty of looks on her Sour tour and, luckily, one of the pieces she rocked for a recent concert is available online and on sale!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO