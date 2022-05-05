Compostable bottles to be used by EF Education-EasyPost riders at Giro d'Italia

At the top of the Fizik Argo saddle range, this lightweight gravel-specific saddle is comfortably cushioned for longer rides on unpaved roads. Since the late nineties, Italian brand Fizik has specialised in perfecting the contact points for riders, from bar tape and footwear to a wide choice of saddle offerings. The Argo gravel saddle joins the mountain bike Aidon and Alpaca models, all sporting the Terra name. Fizik launched this Argo range of saddles a couple of years ago now, and the Argo was born from an evolution of the brand’s road racing Vento Argo saddle but with a mixed surface twist, aimed to sit squarely alongside the best gravel bike saddles on the market.

