Wave bookshelf is a decorative and functional piece of furniture for books of all sizes

By Ida Torres
yankodesign.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor someone who has a lot (and I mean a lot) of books, displaying them isn’t really a priority. What’s more important for me is actually finding a space for them. But occasionally, you’d want to show off some of them for your visitors or for a video call. So you’d...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

