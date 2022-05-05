Former middle school transformed into new recovery center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parsons Police recently came across a surprise, a parent brought them what looks like a candy or kids multivitamin, except it’s far from that. Chief Kevin Keplinger said the little blue tab isn’t candy, it’s actually a hard drug. When they first came...
Officials say an Ohio woman and child died after the woman drove her vehicle into a river in central West Virginia, and a volunteer firefighter died trying to save them. The West Virginia fire marshal’s office says the vehicle went into the Elk River in Braxton County. A Gassaway volunteer firefighter, 24-year-old John D. Forbush, […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va — Two West Virginia women are accused of keeping used needles and a bloody knife within reach of their six children, authorities said. Kacie Ranae Lauderdale, 36, of Lost Creek, and Autom Brook Wilson, 29, of Orlando, West Virginia, were each charged with child neglect, according to Lewis County online booking records.
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a water rescue that occurred near Cotton Tree Road and U.S. Route 119 around 12:53 p.m. on Friday. Metro said crews were able to rescue the person from the water, and they are safe. Several West Virginia counties are experiencing serious flooding, including Roane County, […]
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of the community on Sulug Rd. are without access to and from their homes. A bridge that crossed a river connected the community to the main road and due to flooding the bridge has been destroyed leaving only two steel beams. Community member, Brian Owens,...
Wayne county residents battle flash...
Two mothers in the Huntington community spent their Mother's Day spreading light to others with their local flower shop.
