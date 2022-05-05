ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County celebrates opening of new animal services facility

By Parker Bowman
Hanford Sentinel
 4 days ago

The County of Fresno hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the official opening of its new animal services facility, which houses the Fresno Humane Animal Services (FHAS), Tuesday, April 26 at 1510 W. Dan Ronquillo Drive. The new facility provides numerous benefits to both the animals and staff that were...

hanfordsentinel.com

