Tara Faye Grinstead was smart, talented and kind. A high school history teacher who was taking night classes toward a doctoral degree. A former beauty queen whose talent was singing. A mentor to younger pageant contestants. In her South Georgia town of fewer than 4,000, Grinstead was well-known and adored by her students, colleagues and neighbors, who treated her like a daughter.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO