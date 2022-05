WICHITA - The Wind Surge swept the Tulsa Drillers on a Friday night doubleheader behind a pair home runs from Matt Wallner to win their seventh straight game. Wichita struck first in game one with a three-run homer from Matt Wallner to take a 3-0 lead. Wallner finished the night going five for six with seven RBIs. Edouard Julien extended the lead to 5-0 with a two-run RBI Single in the second inning, as he went a combined five for seven and tallied four RBIs. Louie Varland earned the win against his brother Gus in the head-to-head matchup, pitching five innings allowing two runs, four hits, and tallying six strikeouts in the 7-2 victory.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO