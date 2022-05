Bad news on the softball side as No. 7-ranked Oklahoma State was swept in a Big 12 series by No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in Norman. The Cowgirls used its top pitcher, Kelly Maxwell, in two games but failed to keep the lethal Sooners lineup from doing damage. OU outscored OSU 18-4 over three games. The Cowgirls led Saturday's finale 2-1, when the NCAA's all-time home run leader, Jocelyn Alo, hit a grand slam to put the Sooners in...

NORMAN, OK ・ 25 MINUTES AGO