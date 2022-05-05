ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

UPDATE: 1 arrested on counts of sexual indecency with a child

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
UPDATE: 4:47 p.m.

The Amarillo Police Department reports that Blain Michael was found and arrested on his warrants.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding Blain Michael Whitfield, who officials described as wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of “Indecency w/ Child Sexual Contact.”

According to Crime Stoppers, Whitfield is a 22-year-old man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Whitfield’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, officials said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

