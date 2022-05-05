ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo man pleads guilty to soliciting an undercover cop

By Marie Thomas-Baird, Sentinel-Tribune Education Editor
sent-trib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Toledo man has pleaded guilty to three sex-related offenses. John D. Urso, 40, appeared April 26 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Urso had been indicted...

www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
Wood County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Wood County, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undercover#Violent Crime#Wood County Common Pleas
WJHL

JCPD held, released suspect just after April 30 shooting

Documents reveal presence of second shooter JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Minutes after a 1 a.m. April 30 downtown shooting that injured two people, police questioned and released a man they’ve now charged in both that shooting and another one four days later. Documents News Channel 11 obtained Monday also show that the April 30 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy