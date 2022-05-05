ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Vallejo police investigating homicide near school

By Sara Stinson
 4 days ago

VALLEJO (KRON) – Vallejo Police say a man was shot inside a car, and when officers arrived they tried to save him, but he died on scene.

It happened on the 3400 block of Hazelwood Street, a few streets down from Annie Pennycook Elementary School.

Video shows crime scene tape blocking off Hazelwood Street. The shooting happened just before 11:30p.m. Wednesday.

A man sitting in a car was shot at least one time and died on scene. Yellow evidence markers are scattered on the street along the car where he was shot.

Vallejo police investigating homicide

Investigators are still trying to figure out the motive and circumstances of the shooting.

Police did not mention anything about the shooter.

Our photographer tells us the scene was quite emotional with several distraught family members.

The name of the victim has not been released. This is the 10th homicide in Vallejo this year.

Vallejo police have not responded to a KRON4 request for comment asking the identity of the shooter.

KRON4 News

Two found dead in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting. Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

