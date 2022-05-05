ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brentford vs Southampton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Grey Whitebloom
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Previewing Brentford's Premier League meeting with Southampton, including how to watch on TV, predicted lineups and score...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Saman Ghoddos
Person
Thomas Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Saturday#Canada#Sky Sports#Peacock Lrb Usa Rrb#Dazn#Bbc Match
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

537
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy