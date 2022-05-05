ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DigitalBridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Boca Raton,...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

MySanAntonio

L.S. Starrett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) _ L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX) on Monday reported earnings of $4.3 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Athol, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. The measurment and cutting tool company posted revenue of $60.5 million in the period. _____
MySanAntonio

Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $9.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $189.6 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Benzinga

Element Solutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Element Solutions ESI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Element Solutions beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was up $130.10 million from the same...
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Aecom profit rises 6% as it discloses Russia exit expense

Aecom ACM, -7.60% shares fell 3% in premarket trades Monday after it said its second-quarter net income increased by 5.6% to $41.6 million, or 29 cents a share, from $39.36 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the engineering and infrastructure company fell to 34 cent a share from 59 cents a share. The latest period included a $69 million pre-tax expense from Aecom's previously announced decision to exit its Russia business. Revenue fell 1.6% to $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Aecom to earn 78 cent a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Aecom reiterated its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings of $3.30 to $3.50 a share, against an analyst target of $3.43 a share. Shares of Aecom are down 8% so far in 2022, compared to a 13.5% loss by the S&P 500.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Mirum Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MySanAntonio

Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Suffer Worst Losses of 2022

The major indexes wiped out yesterday's relief-rally gains and then some Thursday in a market-wide rout as Wall Street took a more sober look at the investing landscape. For one, most of the worries hanging over stocks haven't disappeared, including on the interest-rate front. While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did dismiss the idea of a 75-basis-point hike yesterday, the expectation is for at least two more 50-basis-point hikes at the next two Federal Open Market Committee meetings – a still-considerable level of monetary tightening.
MySanAntonio

Tyson raises revenue outlook as beef, chicken prices surge

Tyson Foods lifted its revenue outlook as prices for chicken and beef continue to soar. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $52 billion to $54 billion, from $49 billion to $51 billion previously. "Although we continue to see inflationary pressures...
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $413M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones dropped around 800 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation EXC to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.4% to $47.25 in after-hours trading. Allakos Inc. ALLK posted a loss of...
Benzinga

Recap: AG Mortgage Investment Q1 Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $9.24 million from...
Benzinga

TravelCenters Of America: Q1 Earnings Insights

TravelCenters Of America TA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TravelCenters Of America beat estimated earnings by 586.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $768.00 million from...
