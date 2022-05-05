ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola posts wider quarterly loss as production costs rise

May 5 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp reported wider quarterly losses on Thursday, with the electric-truck maker incurring higher costs as it ramped up production of its electric semi trucks.

Net loss widened to $152.9 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $120.2 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also said it shipped 11 Tre battery electric trucks in April, marking its first ever shipment to customers. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

