HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) did not meet last week to discuss a possible end to a strike at the company’s Richmond, California, refinery, said B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5. The two sides have not met in three weeks. The strike began on March 21 after 500 workers represented by the Local 12-5 voted for a second time to reject Chevron’s contract offer.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO