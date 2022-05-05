Hydrologic Outlook issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Anoka; Hennepin; Sherburne; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hennepin County in east central Minnesota East central Wright County in central Minnesota Anoka County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Sherburne County in central Minnesota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 926 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otsego, or 15 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Elk River around 930 AM CDT. Ramsey and St. Francis around 935 AM CDT. Andover around 940 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ham Lake and East Bethel. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
