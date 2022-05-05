ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IN

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 04:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Adams; Wells The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wabash River near Linn Grove. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Agricultural flooding begins. Low lands east of Geneva begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Monday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.8 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will fall below flood stage before dawn on Monday, May 9. It will continue falling to around 15.4 feet by Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sun 8 PM 24.2 21.4 18.8 CRESTING
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL ITASCA AND NORTHWESTERN CASS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CASS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blackford County, IN
County
White County, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
County
Starke County, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
County
Marshall County, IN
County
Fulton County, IN
County
Pulaski County, IN
County
Cass County, IN
County
Dekalb County, IN
County
Miami County, IN
City
Lagrange, IN
County
Allen County, IN
City
La Porte, IN
City
Fulton, IN
County
Adams County, IN
County
Jay County, IN
County
Whitley County, IN
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
County
Huntington County, IN
City
Wabash, IN
County
Steuben County, IN
County
Wells County, IN
County
Laporte County, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Huntington, IN
County
Wabash County, IN
County
Lagrange County, IN
County
Noble County, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
County
Grant County, IN
City
Marshall, IN
City
Adams, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast to South winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. .This morning`s river forecasts (Monday) take into account past precipitation that has occurred and forecast precipitation from 7 am this morning through 7 am Tuesday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Hydrologic Outlook#Wells
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. The combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire. Camping...outdoor grills...smoking materials...chain saws...and all terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Target Area: Clare; Gratiot; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * Winds...Southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 70s. * Impacts...burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the michigan dnr website at www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or call 866-922-2876.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Itasca The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Cass County in north central Minnesota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 935 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walker, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bena around 955 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 193 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA WASHINGTON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE, AND STILLWATER.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anoka, Hennepin, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Anoka; Hennepin; Sherburne; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hennepin County in east central Minnesota East central Wright County in central Minnesota Anoka County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Sherburne County in central Minnesota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 926 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otsego, or 15 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Elk River around 930 AM CDT. Ramsey and St. Francis around 935 AM CDT. Andover around 940 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ham Lake and East Bethel. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy