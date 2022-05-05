ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Finale Review: Even Gods Have Favorites

By Maggie Lovitt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of Star Trek: Picard has come to an end with its aptly named finale, “Farewell.” While the penultimate episode offered closure on most of this season’s plots last week, the finale ties everything up in a neat little bow and finally sheds light on why Q (John de...

CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard's Jeri Ryan Reveals Seven Of Nine's Status For Season 3, But What About The Others?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard’s Season 2 episode “Hide and Seek.” Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Picard’s latest episode put all the cards on the table, and with only the Season 2 finale left, it’s possible we’ll see a few characters exit at the end of the season. Obviously, fans might have questions about who’s going to stick around for Season 3, but there’s no need to question that for Jeri Ryan after she revealed Seven’s status for the final season.
Collider

Isa Briones Exits 'Star Trek: Picard' Becoming Fourth Actor Not Returning for Season 3

After an adventure to the past in a sophomore season that was both very fun and very heartbreaking, four cast members have confirmed that they won't be returning for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard. Isa Briones, who played the android Soji during the first season and genetically modified Kore in Season 2, is the latest cast member to depart. The actress confirmed her exit in an Instagram post, saying "Farewell Soji, this orchid is for you."
Otis Adams

New Star Trek Voyage Begins This Week

NASA (public domain) The calamitous conclusion of Captain Pike's career is assured - sealed within the stories told in Star Trek the Original Series. Beginning this week however, Trek fans will see Pike, along with Spock, embark upon unknown, pre-Kirk adventures in the new Star Trek: Strange New Worldson the Paramount + streaming service.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Earns Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Today marks the official release of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Rotten Tomatoes has already awarded the Paramount+ original series with a perfect score. Seeing a new show granted the "Certified Fresh" ranking from Rotten Tomatoes on its premiere day is cause for celebration since it can be hard to get a group of approved critics to give a debuting series a unanimous approval rating. There has already been a tremendous amount of excitement behind the new Star Trek series, especially after The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley was announced as Captain James T. Kirk.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
Variety

‘Justified’ Revival at FX Adds Eight to Cast, Including Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, and Marin Ireland

Click here to read the full article. The “Justified” revival at FX is filling out its main cast with the addition of eight new actors. Along with returning star Timothy Olyphant, the series will also star: Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard,” “When They See Us”), Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos,” “The Sandman”), Adelaide Clemens (“The Great Gatsby,” “Rectify”), Vondie Curtis Hall (“Harriet,” “The Night House”), Marin Ireland (“Y: The Last Man,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Norbert Leo Butz (“Bloodline,” “Fosse/Verdon”), Victor Williams (“The Good Lord Bird,” “The King of Queens”), and Vivian Olyphant. Olyphant will once again play the role of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens....
GamesRadar+

That surprise A-list cameo in Doctor Strange 2 explained

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought with it twists, turns, surprises, and revelations that are going to affect the MCU for years to come. Naturally, some of those huge shocks are massive cameos – and there's one in particular that's bound to bring the house down. Now,...
ComicBook

La Brea Reveals First Look at Season 2 Premiere Script

One of the wildest mysteries on television is returning for a second season, and fans can't wait to see what happens next. The series in question is La Brea, the NBC thriller about people who fall through a sinkhole in Los Angeles and end up thousands of years in the past. Solid ratings led NBC to hand La Brea a second season renewal, and filming on those new episodes has finally started in Australia.
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: "Enough crowd-pleasing moments to reward the faithful"

"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," cautioned Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in box-office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home. Audiences are somewhat better 'versed these days, as the MCU’s Phase 4 has been laying the groundwork for multiple realities that allow you to have your cake in one dimension and eat it in the next. Animated series What If…? explored the butterfly-effect possibilities with some of the saga’s core characters, while No Way Home demonstrated the crowd-pleasing potential for fan service (multiple Spider-Men!), following in the web trails of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
Collider

'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson Returns For Additional Photography in New Set Image

Months after principal photography wrapped on the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he is back on set for some reshoots. The film is just a few months away from its October release date. Johnson took to Instagram and posted a set picture that also included director Jaume Collet-Serra and VFX editor Krisztian Majdik. Additional photography is normally factored into every major tentpole production, with studios preemptively setting aside budget and time to complete filming. That’s just the nature of these films.
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
Collider

7 Best New Shows on Netflix in May 2022

May is another blockbuster TV content month for Netflix. They have many new shows premiering, but it’s the return of possibly their biggest original TV show ever that is most highly anticipated: Stranger Things. Since that’s not coming back until the end of the month, there are a bunch of other options to capture your viewing attention. Whether you’re in the mood for a docu-series, comedy, or crime-thrillers, Netflix has a little something for everyone. Here are seven options for your serialized viewing pleasure available in May.
Collider

‘Ghosts’ Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened to the B&B?

Touching an already established series is a risky move. Yet, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman were bold in remaking the successful UK sitcom Ghosts, adding a new spin to the story in the U.S. version. The show is centered on couple Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambdukar), who decide to open a B&B at their newly inherited mansion. Like many old-fashioned homes depicted on screen, this one is filled with ghosts from people who died there through the years. As Samantha suffers an accident and somehow gains the ability to communicate with these ghosts, the couple goes through thick and thin as they try to refurnish the space and deal with its “pre-existing inhabitants.”
