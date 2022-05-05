Readers respond: Hutzler for Washington County auditor

It was disappointing to see your endorsement of Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell instead of Capt. Derrick Peterson (“Elect Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell Multnomah County’s next sheriff,” April 20). It is important to compare the endorsements for both candidates. Both have strong endorsements, but the most important probably is that of the Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Association. The corrections division has about 400 officers. AFSCME Local 88, which represents nonsworn employees in the sheriff’s’ office, also has endorsed Peterson. In a season of division, Peterson stands out as an instructor on diversity, equity and inclusion for more than 25 years. He also is the Northwest chapter president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. Yes, it would be wonderful to have the first woman elected to the office, but it also would be great to have the first elected African American (“Pair of longtime staffers vie to become Multnomah County sheriff in historic race,” May 2). In the end, your endorsement ignored these critical factors and was essentially an affirmation of the status quo.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO