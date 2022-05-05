ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Readers respond: Hutzler for Washington County auditor

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
John Hutzler has been a vigilant auditor for Washington County and its citizens and should be re-elected. As a former employee of John’s, I have witnessed the effect of his uncompromising commitment to quality and...

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote Decker for DA

I’m a proud sustainer of the Junior League of Portland, and in my early 30s, I loved serving in their “Between the Lines” program at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility. I chaired a volunteer group that visited incarcerated moms and recorded them reading children’s books aloud. Their children would receive the book and recording, and it helped maintain loving parent-child connections beyond the prison walls.
PORTLAND, OR
#County Government#Auditor
