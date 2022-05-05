ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE Newsfeed: Disaster declaration, Thousands evacuated, Quieter day, Winrock project, Chocolate exhibit

By Isaac Cruz
[1] Federal assistance on its way for those affected by Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire – Help from the federal government is on the way for those impacted by the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire. The merged fire has burned more than 160,000 acres, claiming homes along the way. The fire is now the second largest in state history. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday night that President Biden is approving the state’s request for a disaster declaration. Evacuees will get help in the short-term to pay for housing and replace lost income.

[2] Evacuees from Mora share experiences after fleeing wildfires – More than 15,000 homes have been evacuated due to wildfires across New Mexico. Many are staying in hotels, wondering if they will have anything left to go home to. State representative Roger Montoya is trying to help fundraise to get evacuees a more stable, safe place to stay. He was able to help some families with accommodations at Cities of Gold Casino in Pojoaque. Anyone that would like to help evacuees can donate to the “ All Together New Mexico Fund”.

[3] Winds calming briefly, before a windy weekend – The state is cool and calm Thursday morning. The winds have lightened up, and they will stay lighter Thursday and Friday. Winds will come in from the west/northwest, at 10-20, gusts to 25 in most spots. The windier spots will be in the central highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, where winds will gust up to around 30-35 mph this afternoon. Fire danger will lower today and tomorrow, due to the calmer conditions. However, fire concerns elevate on Saturday and Sunday, when strong winds will return to the state.

[4] Winrock Town Center weeks away from long awaited groundbreaking – In just a couple of weeks construction crews will finally break ground on the long-awaited project in the Winrock Town Center. Planning to redevelop the old Winrock Mall into the Winrock town center has been 15 years in the making. On May 18, construction on the Winrock Center will begin. The center will soon become an open-air shopping district with a hotel, IMAX movie theater, park and even a lake. There will also be apartments and offices at the Winrock Town Center.

[5] Exhibit teaching history of chocolate coming to Albuquerque – A mouth-watering exhibit is coming to Albuquerque this summer. “Chocolate: The Exhibition” opens June 17, at the New Mexico Natural History and Science Museum. The traveling exhibit explores the origins of chocolate and its impact on history around the world. During the exhibit’s nine month stay there will be hands-on workshops, family days, demonstrations and more.

KRQE News 13

