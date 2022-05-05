ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs invite Frank Clark’s younger brother to rookie camp

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookies will be attending their first mini-camp in the coming days and one name on the invitee list will be familiar to fans.

Alabama State defensive tackle Christian Clark went undrafted in 2022, but now, according to reports , he will have the opportunity to don the same jersey as his older brother, defensive end Frank Clark.

The younger Clark stands at 6-feet-tall and weighs 343 pounds. He finished the 2021 season with 40 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and 2 blocked kicks.

Chiefs owner told GM not to trade 2023 first round pick

In the 2021 spring season, Christian was named to the All-SWAC First-Team.

Frank is coming off his third Pro Bowl selection with 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 22 tackles in 2021.

The Super Bowl LIV champion is entering the penultimate year of his contract.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

