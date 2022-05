After a 15-year-old student was shot and injured in a bathroom at Magruder High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, Cheryl Dyson reached out to the school’s principal. Dyson, the associate superintendent for Maryland’s largest school system, was still on leave after her mom’s death at the time. Still, she couldn’t fathom how school leadership felt — her instinct told her to check in.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO