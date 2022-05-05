ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Mortgage Rates Move Higher | May 5, 2022

By Leslie Cook
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorrowers looking for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage can expect rates averaging 6.099%, a slight increase of 0.057 percentage points from yesterday. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate loan is now at 5.071%. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.099%. ⇑. The latest rate on a...

Reuters

Inflation, Ukraine war seen as chief financial risks -Fed report

May 9 (Reuters) - High inflation, volatility in stock and commodity markets and the war in Ukraine have emerged as the chief risks to the U.S. financial system, the Federal Reserve reported on Monday in a biannual update on financial stability that warned of a system poised for potentially "sudden" disruption.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news - live: El Salvador ‘buys the dip’ as crypto market collapses

Four straight days of tumbling prices has seen bitcoin fall to its lowest price since July 2021.The price crash has coincided with a downturn in the broader financial markets, which has rippled across to other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).The overall crypto market is now worth just over $1.5 trillion, down by roughly half its all-time high last November.Analysts appear divided over whether the latest collapse is part of a longer-term trend, or just a temporary dip in what has been an exceptionally bumpy year for bitcoin.Falling below $33,000 on Monday leaves bitcoin just 10 per cent away from the critical $30,000 support level, which experts say could prove a key testing ground for BTC and its future price trajectory.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market right here.
CURRENCIES

