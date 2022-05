An unlucky beaver in Illinois bit off more than he could chew recently and paid the ultimate price for his bravado when a tree crushed his skull. Outdoorsmen Shanen Pitzer came across the gruesome scene while foraging for morels and shot a brief video of the carnage. Apparently, an area beaver found himself on the wrong end of Darwinism after attempting to chew through a living tree.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO