Pelosi Statement on Cinco de Mayo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement in honor of Cinco de Mayo:. “For 160 years, Cinco de Mayo has commemorated resilience and triumph in the face of overwhelming odds. Generations after outnumbered Mexican patriots fought to a hard-won victory over French invaders, their valor remains a...

Nancy Pelosi
#Bring Us Together#Mexican Americans#French#House#Democrats
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
Americas
