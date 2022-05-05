ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers 53-man roster predictions following 2022 NFL Draft

By Dean Jones
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow could the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster look following another hugely successful 2022 NFL Draft for the organization?. To say things went well for the Carolina Panthers throughout the 2022 NFL Draft would be a huge understatement. The team managed to fill key holes and bring in some dynamic young...

catcrave.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL insider predicts how long Deshaun Watson’s suspension will be

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora predicted when Deshaun Watson will return to the field for the Cleveland Browns after serving his impending suspension. While the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason, do not expect for the former Houston Texans starter and Clemson legend to play right away, as he will have to serve a suspension first.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Cleveland Browns draw another line in the sand with Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield trade rumors continue to flare up despite the fact that neither the Browns nor any other team in the league seems ready to end the drama. If you’ve been holding your breath for movement in the ongoing Baker Mayfield situation, you’ve probably passed out. Molasses moves faster than negotiations to get Baker out of Cleveland have gone and it doesn’t sound like that’s going to change any time soon.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers, 2022 7th-round pick Kalon Barnes agree to terms

Well, now the Carolina Panthers officially have the 2022 NFL draft’s fastest man and the 2022 NFL draft’s fastest man to a pen. The latter, sixth-round selection Amaré Barno, became the first player selected from last weekend’s three-day event to ink his professional contract. Oh, and he’s pretty fast in the traditional sense as well, having posted a blazing 40-yard dash of 4.36 seconds at the combine.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
FanSided

Mike Tomlin endorsed Ryan Tannehill’s Malik Willis mentorship take

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave his thoughts on Ryan Tannehill’s mentorship comments towards rookie Malik Willis. This past week, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the talk of the NFL. When speaking with the media, Tannehill expressed his belief that he doesn’t think it’s his job to mentor the team’s rookie quarterback and third-round draft pick Malik Willis. That created quite the debate as to whether Tannehill’s stance was right or wrong.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFAE.org

Former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues discusses his new book

Former NBA basketball star Muggsy Bogues is well-known for his prowess on the basketball court as a youth, in college and the NBA. At 5’3, he holds the record for being the shortest NBA player ever. But that didn’t keep Muggsy from outmaneuvering much taller players with his steals and quickness such as Patrick Ewing, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and even Michael Jordan.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Falcons new QB Desmond Ridder’s jersey number is ironic

The Atlanta Falcons believe that they found their new franchise quarterback for the next decade-plus. Desmond Ridder joins the Falcons after a stellar career as Cincinnati’s signal-caller and leader. Ridder will always have a legacy in Cincinnati as he led them to an improbable college football playoff berth, he...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
The Spun

Michael Jordan Spotted On Sunday: Sports World Reacts

Michael Jordan is arguably the most-famous athlete of all-time, but you don't see the legendary NBA star out in public very often. Today is a special day, though. The 23XI NASCAR owner is on the scene at Sunday's Formula 1 race in Miami, Florida. When the greatest NBA player of...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers rookie in perfect position to break offensive curse

The Buccaneers haven’t drafted a running back that found success in year one since Doug Martin. Can Rachaad White help end this curse?. The Buccaneers have been very bad at drafting running backs over the past decade. Doug Martin was obviously great, but the picks since him have left plenty to be desired, especially in their rookie seasons.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Mike McDaniel continues to build relationships with Miami Dolphins players

The Miami Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel may or may not succeed on the field in 2022 but it won’t be for a lack of bonding. McDaniel has regularly showed up at team events and even personal player events. Last month he not only attended the Lua with Tua event hosted by Tua Tagovailoa, he participated in some of the stage shows. Over the weekend, he attended the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix alongside some of his players. Both offensive and defensive.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
FanSided

Does Alabama even need to sign Arch Manning?

The Alabama football team might be losing ground on Arch Manning, but here is why that may not even really matter in the end. In a three-to-four-team race for Arch Manning, Nick Saban’s Alabama football team could finish in third place for the five-star quarterback. While not much has...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

NHL Monday bets: Prop targets for tonight's playoff games

We're on to Week 2 in the Stanley Cup playoffs and continue our prop betting run with plenty of familiar faces. At this point in Round 1, the approach is going to be relatively simple. Either a player is producing or they're not. Following strong hit-rates feels like the right strategy here. Not much is changing barring a line shift, and many of the teams are getting up a ton of shots through three games.
NHL
FanSided

Josh McDaniels continues to plunder Bill Belichick’s Patriots personnel

Are we going to witness the smackdown of all smackdowns when the New England Patriots square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022?. Josh McDaniels, who jettisoned the Pats this offseason to take the head job in Las Vegas, has now completed the trifecta. He first began by swiping coaches from Bill Belichick’s staff, which seemingly broke the six-time champion’s No. 1 rule. Then he took a key player in Brandon Bolden (and others) in free agency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Tom Brady is proving why faulty Rob Gronkowski rumors exist

Tom Brady is back to work and gearing up for his third season with the Buccaneers. On that same thought, what is Rob Gronkowski doing?. If we are taking bets as to who the starting tight end will be for the Buccaneers this fall, the best money will always be on Rob Gronkowski in pewter and red and catching passes from Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Hubert Davis in Dallas to watch former Tar Heels

The Western Conference playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns shifted to Texas for Game 3 on Friday night, and before the Mavericks cut the series lead to 2-1, a few former UNC basketball standouts met with a special guest. UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis was in town to watch the game and met with Cameron Johnson, Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock before the game. Davis made the trip down to Dallas to see a few former Tar Heels battle in a key game for the series. Check out the photo they took ahead of the game below: Coach Davis and the guys tonight in Dallas before game 3 🙌#CarolinaFamily | #ProHeels pic.twitter.com/EQFLeMx8Zd — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 7, 2022 Bullock came up big for the Mavericks in the win, scoring 15 points and grabbing 4 rebounds in 41 minutes. He also continued to play stellar defense in the series. Johnson scored just 6 points in the loss while Pinson did not play. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Even if fans don’t like it, Tom Brady is bound to be a Dolphin

F1 racing was inaugurated this weekend in Miami for the first time, Tom Brady amongst other stars made an appearance, but it shows his ties with the Miami Dolphins is strong. Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins is a story that has been brewing all season, to the point that it was confirmed that at one point Brady planned on going to the Dolphins. Even after that went sideways it’s clear that the connection between Miami and Brady is strong.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

252K+
Followers
472K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy