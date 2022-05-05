ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

New Mercedes hope: "experiments" in Miami

By FARUK IMAMOVIC
 4 days ago
Before the fifth race of the Formula 1 season, Mercedes draws new hope. The "Silver Arrows" dare an "experiment" at the Miami premiere. So far the season has been one to forget for the World Constructors' Team for the last eight years. Ferrari and Red Bull have rushed, and...

TIME

$125,000 Hotel Rooms. $23,000 Tickets. Formula 1 Makes Its American Arrival

This weekend Formula 1 will make its Miami debut, replete with South Beach excess. The $2 billion racing circuit, which holds events all over the globe, is booming in America, as evidenced by seats to the May 8 Miami Grand Prix—sponsored by Crypto.com—going for in excess of $23,000 on the secondary market; one hotel in the area charging $125,000 per night for a suite on race weekend; and the dry-docked yachts sitting in fake turquoise water at the Miami International Autodrome, the 19-turn track outside Hard Rock Stadium that cost about $40 million to build. The city will be teeming with exclusive parties; celebrities expected to be in attendance include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady, the Williams sisters, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Travis Scott. Some 300,000 fans, sponsors, and partygoers are expected in Miami for the race; crowds and spending could exceed that of the city’s 2020 Super Bowl.
MIAMI, FL
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Supports Lewis Hamilton In Hilarious Moment As Jensen Button Disagrees

After the FIA has reinforced its rules and regulations surrounding what an F1 driver can and can’t wear while on the track, Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel rebelled against these changes, wearing his boxers on the outside of his racing suit. Photos were taken of him wearing his boxers outside of his suit as he […] The post F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Supports Lewis Hamilton In Hilarious Moment As Jensen Button Disagrees appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Financial World

Buba Wallace honest: “That’s the frustrating part because..."

Bubba Wallace is someone whose statements often interest NASCAR fans, and who attracts a lot of attention with his appearance. Wallace is failing to achieve what he set out to do this season, but he still seems pleased. “We’ve had 11 races this year and I would say close to 75% of those races, in debriefs, I’m talking about how we were a 10th to 12th place car.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1: Watch Max Verstappen Almost Stack It During Miami Grand Prix FP3

Max Verstappen shows off just how good a driver he is as he saves himself from a crash during FP3 of the Miami Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver hit a kerb during what was looking to be a very quick lap as Sergio Perez led the timesheet. 🎙️ "That is a LUCKY escape!" Max […] The post F1: Watch Max Verstappen Almost Stack It During Miami Grand Prix FP3 appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
torquenews.com

Night Falls As The Sun Sets On The Mercedes E-Class

With the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class set to launch next year, the design team has released a new Night Edition package. As spy photos of the replacement for the aging W213 sedan and wagon circulate along with word that the E-Class and C-Class coupes and cabriolets are set to morph into the upcoming CLE, Mercedes is attempting to lure E-Class buyers with the new Night Edition appearance package. Offering an appearance that effortlessly blends luxury with aggressive design touches, the folks in Stuttgart seem intent on sending the E-Class out in style.
HOME & GARDEN
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Fans Are Not Impressed As They React To “Cringey” Miami GP

The first-ever F1 Miami Grand Prix has finished, and, well, I’m unsure. The last 10 or so laps certainly had more action than the first 40, but overall I feel as though I’m ready for Spain. But do fans agree? Here’s a selection of the best tweets from the Miami Grand Prix after Red Bull’s […] The post F1 News: Fans Are Not Impressed As They React To “Cringey” Miami GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MIAMI, FL
Autoweek.com

F1 Drivers Want to Save Monaco Grand Prix

The president of the Automobile Club De Monaco guarantees the Monaco Grand Prix will continue on, although signatures still are not on the dotted line. "I don't think you can replace Monaco," defending F1 champ and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said. "I think Monaco is extremely special. It has...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Carlos Alcaraz: "I can beat the best in the world"

Carlos Alcaraz is also the present of Spanish and world tennis: he clearly demonstrated it on Saturday night on the clay in Madrid, during the semifinal of the Master 1000 at home, with an incredible performance, which more than one would have expected given the great talent of the athlete and the recent impressive results achieved in the first months of the 2022 season.
TENNIS
Financial World

Financial World

