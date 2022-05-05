New Mercedes hope: "experiments" in Miami

This weekend Formula 1 will make its Miami debut, replete with South Beach excess. The $2 billion racing circuit, which holds events all over the globe, is booming in America, as evidenced by seats to the May 8 Miami Grand Prix—sponsored by Crypto.com—going for in excess of $23,000 on the secondary market; one hotel in the area charging $125,000 per night for a suite on race weekend; and the dry-docked yachts sitting in fake turquoise water at the Miami International Autodrome, the 19-turn track outside Hard Rock Stadium that cost about $40 million to build. The city will be teeming with exclusive parties; celebrities expected to be in attendance include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady, the Williams sisters, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Travis Scott. Some 300,000 fans, sponsors, and partygoers are expected in Miami for the race; crowds and spending could exceed that of the city’s 2020 Super Bowl.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO