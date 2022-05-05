Economic Development Division, Foothill Workforce Development Board Present 2023 Spending Plan
The City’s Economic Development Division presented its proposed budget for fiscal year (FY) 2023 before the Economic Development and Technology Committee on Tuesday, May 3. Dave Klug of the Economic Development Team said the total budget for the division for FY 2023 is $1.975 million. That is an increase of 1.3%...
California lawmakers appear unlikely to pause the annual summer increase in the state's gasoline tax ahead of a May 1 deadline, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Monday. Newsom, a Democrat, had previously expressed support for helping California motorists experiencing pain at the pump by waiting to implement a 5.6% tax hike scheduled to take effect on July 1. The tax is used to fund roads and other infrastructure projects; the state's Legislative Analyst's Office projected the tax will generate about $8.8 billion in revenue during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley’s Institute for Inclusion (IFI) and the Morgan Stanley Supplier Diversity Program are announcing the inaugural class of the Morgan Stanley Small Business Academy (the Academy). Established to promote equity and empower diverse-owned small-business leaders, this educational initiative enables small businesses to differentiate themselves in the procurement process,...
The U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs last month thanks in part to hiring in the hospitality and retail sectors, the Department of Labor said Friday (May 6). Figures from the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics show that April was the 12th month in a row where job growth surpassed 400,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.6%.
Denver's doubly high parking meter prices aren't deterring people from driving and parking downtown.By the numbers: Parking meter revenue this year through March more than doubled to $3.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, city transportation department spokesperson Nancy Kuhn tells Axios Denver. Half the revenue will be funneled toward transit, sidewalks, bikeways and street safety improvements, while the rest will flow into the city's general fund. Flashback: For the first time in two decades, Denver raised its parking meter rates this year from $1 to $2 an hour. City leaders said the fee increase intends to get Denver closer to achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 with fewer drivers on the road and less car exhaust in the air.Of note: Parking violation fines also increased this year to more closely align Denver with its peer cities and reduce vehicle congestion.The bottom line: Neither policy appears to have reduced traffic on Denver's roadways.
Washington, D.C. — New data reveals the nation’s worker shortage crisis is getting worse. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released today, although 428,000 jobs were added, participation in the labor force declined to 62.2% in April and 363,000 left the workforce, further exacerbating the worker shortage crisis.
Six Sigma is a business management methodology that relies on data and statistical analysis to improve the quality of products and services. It was developed in the 1980s and has since been used by organizations worldwide to improve efficiency and decrease costs. Six Sigma has become even more popular in...
