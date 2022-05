The Miami Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel may or may not succeed on the field in 2022 but it won’t be for a lack of bonding. McDaniel has regularly showed up at team events and even personal player events. Last month he not only attended the Lua with Tua event hosted by Tua Tagovailoa, he participated in some of the stage shows. Over the weekend, he attended the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix alongside some of his players. Both offensive and defensive.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 56 MINUTES AGO