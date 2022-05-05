ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Bank: Progress stalls on gas flaring cuts

By Ben Geman
Axios
 4 days ago

A new World Bank report finds a "disappointing" level of progress over the last decade in curtailing the burning of natural gas at oil production sites. Why it matters: Gas flaring is a sizable source of...

Axios

Electricity costs to heat up in coming months

U.S. natural gas soared last week, as the war in Ukraine continues to inject a fear premium into global energy markets. Driving the news: Prices for U.S. benchmark Henry Hub natural gas — named for a pipeline junction in Louisiana where physical delivery occurs — jumped more than 10% last week alone, to over $8 per metric million British thermal units.
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
Axios

White House touts "free" internet service plans

The White House said Monday 20 internet service providers have agreed to offer $30 high-speed internet plans to low-income families, effectively giving free service to households that qualify for a federal subsidy. Why it matters: Cost is a key factor in the digital divide between those who have internet service...
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines and MidAmerican to partner on energy goals

MidAmerican Energy will pledge to help the city of Des Moines reach its environmental goals under a draft agreement published online last week.Why it matters: The partnership could influence future environmental and economic policies involving one of the Midwest's largest energy companies. Driving the news: The City Council will consider on Monday 13-year electric and gas franchise renewals with MidAmerican, which gives the utility company permission to use the public rights-of-way to service customers.The cooperation agreement is a separate document that will be considered in June, after the third and final public hearings for the franchise renewals.Details: The cooperation agreement...
Axios

Western allies unveil new Russia sanctions on V-E Day

The U.S., G7 and European Union agreed to impose sweeping new sanctions on Russia ahead of its symbolic Victory Day holiday on May 9, including additional export controls and a commitment to phase out Russian oil. Why it matters: Western officials fear President Vladimir Putin will use Monday's celebration of...
Axios

Over 2,200 dams are in poor condition, AP analysis finds

More than 2,200 dams across the United States are in poor condition and pose danger to communities, according to a new analysis from the Associated Press. Why it matters: The amount of damaged and endangered dams has been on the rise, the analysis found. A similar AP review back in 2019 found roughly 1,600 dams were at potential risk.
Axios

Treasury sanctions cryptocurrency tool tied to North Korean hackers

The U.S. Department of Treasury said Friday it sanctioned an online cryptocurrency tool that was tied to a North Korean hacking group and used to steal and launder virtual currencies. Why it matters: This is the first time the treasury department has issued sanctions against a cryptocurrency mixer, which can...
Axios

Beijing's zero-COVID policy disrupts corporate outlook

COVID's spread in China comes as the rest of the world sees the pandemic fading. Why it matters: Prevention measures like lockdowns of major cities are a double whammy for companies that rely on China for production as well as consumer demand. Axios wrote last month about how that could...
Axios

Which industries are leading the pandemic jobs recovery

Some sectors bounced back to pre-pandemic levels faster than others, as evidenced by this nifty chart comparing details of the April 2022 jobs report to February 2020. The big picture: The total number of U.S. jobs hasn’t yet climbed back to pre-pandemic levels. But underneath the headline, areas of the economy like professional services, or transportation and warehousing, have recovered any ground they lost in the pandemic — and then some.
Axios

Biden admin lifts tariffs on Ukrainian steel

The U.S. will lift tariffs on Ukrainian steel for the next year in a bid to help Ukraine as its war with Russia continues, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced on Monday. Why it matters: The move temporarily pauses part of a 2018 measure by the Trump administration to impose steel...
Axios

U.S. targets Russian TV stations in new sanctions

The U.S. targeted Kremlin-controlled media outlets and prominent banks in a slate of new sanctions on Russia announced by the Treasury on Sunday. Why it matters: The move will cut off three of Russia's top TV stations — Channel One Russia, Russia-1 and NTV — from American advertising dollars. "All three stations are directly or indirectly state-owned and controlled," Treasury wrote.
Axios

Cash home sales increase in D.C.

Washington is following national trends in seeing an increase in homebuyers paying cash. By the numbers: Almost one in five D.C. homes were bought last month with cash offers, according to Bright MLS data. Out of almost 11,000 sales in the District in 2021, 16% were purchased with cash. Why...
Axios

How do you tax NFTs? States are in a quandary.

Is a non-fungible token a piece of property? Is it tangible? Tax authorities are grappling with these and other questions as they start to set policy on the sale and transfer of NFTs. Why it matters: NFTs are being bought and sold for huge sums — the $69 million Beeple...
Axios

A cheat sheet for the next tech downturn

A lasting market downturn is unlikely to knock the tech industry from its perch at the top of American business, but it would reshape the tech world's dynamics in profound ways. Driving the news: The last big recession to hit Silicon Valley bottomed out 20 years ago, and last week's...
