Ukrainian exchange student raising money for home country

Anhelina Nevmerzhytska has been living in Minnesota since September

A foreign exchange student is working to support her war-torn home country of Ukraine while attending high school in Minnesota.

Anhelina Nevmerzhytska, 16, arrived in the U.S. this past September as part of the ASSE International Student Exchange program, a few months after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine’s borders.

“Everything was at the hand of a dictator, so it was kind of hard to predict what he would think to do,” she said.

In February, when Russian troops were ordered to cross into Ukraine to invade, Nevmerzhytska kept a close eye on the news and received updates from her parents living in her hometown of Lutsk. The city in northwest Ukraine, which sits near the Poland’s border, is home to more than 200,000 people. Lutsk’s military airfields have been bombed twice, both of which were during the early weeks of the war.

Nevmerzhytska said she keeps in regular contact with her parents to check in with them. Both of her parents are doctors, and her mother is currently working at a military hospital.

“I FaceTime them at least once a week just to see how they’re doing,” the student said.

In an effort to help in whatever way she can, Nevmerzhytska decided to launch a fundraising effort called Stand with Ukraine. She has been working to sell T-shirts and sweatshirts with a custom-made design and has been collecting donations for humanitarian aid and helping war-struck people with food, medicine and proceeds for housing.

Nevmerzhytska said she is now focusing on sending funds to help Mariupol, which become a major hotspot in her country.

“People just do not have any ways to get out of there,” she said. “And they’re there without food and without water. ... There are some volunteers who are ready to go there and help evacuate the people, but they’ve used up all their own resources. They just need the money for gas and for first aid to those people who they’re trying to evacuate.”

To learn more and to support the Stand with Ukraine fundraising effort, visit standwithukraine2022.itemorder.com/shop/sale/.

“I saw that T-shirts would not only help to raise money, but also awareness,” she said. “When people are wearing them they can show their support and spread the word around to others.”

In the first week of her fundraiser, Nevmerzhytska raised more than $2,500, with the current total at more than $4,000.

Nevmerzhytska is living in Fort Ripley and attending Brainerd High School. While her host family is in Fort Ripley, the local representatives for her school year program are Brian and Rosemarie Davis of Plymouth.

As volunteer coordinators for the ASSE International Student Exchange program, the husband and wife represent Nevmerzhytska to her host family while helping to resolve any issues if they arise.

“We are that liaison for the student,” Brian Davis said, noting that they were the representatives for Anhelina’s older sister Anna around five years ago when she stayed with the same host family in Fort Ripley.

Anhelina was originally supposed to return to Ukraine in June, but the exchange program recently approved her to stay for another school year.

“She can continue in the program as we, of course, monitor the situation,” Davis said. “And things can change – as we all know and we hope they will very quickly – but if they don’t, she has the opportunity to stay here.”

Until then, Davis said Anhelina will continue to visit Plymouth every few months, offering updates on her time in school up north and the ongoing work to help her home country.

“I’m very, very proud of Anhelina. She has worked very hard and diligently to get her website up and going ... and putting forth the best effort from such a long distance away to support her country and her causes and she’s done it very unselfishly,” he said. “I’m just super proud of her.”

Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor .