ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ArcelorMittal: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Liberty Formula One Group

Liberty Formula One Group FWONK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $65.25 versus the current price of Liberty Formula One Group at $57.05, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
MOTORSPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Cerence

Cerence CRNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cerence will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. Cerence bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcelormittal#Arcelormittal Mt#Eps
Benzinga

Where BeiGene Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, BeiGene BGNE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BeiGene has an average price target of $289.0 with a high of $338.00 and a low of $177.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Toast

Within the last quarter, Toast TOST has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Toast has an average price target of $27.5 with a high of $38.00 and a low of $19.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Inspired Entertainment Earnings Preview

Inspired Entertainment INSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Inspired Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Preview: comScore's Earnings

ComScore SCOR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that comScore will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14. comScore bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences MYOV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Myovant Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.57. Myovant Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Hudson Technologies, Inc.

On Friday, shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) saw unusual short activity. After the short activity, the stock price moved up 2.54% to $9.29. The overall sentiment for HDSN has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: RumbleON's Earnings

RumbleON RMBL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that RumbleON will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99. RumbleON bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lumos Pharma's Earnings: A Preview

Lumos Pharma LUMO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lumos Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.89. Lumos Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf DBD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Diebold Nixdorf will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20. Diebold Nixdorf bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell GMDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gamida Cell will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34. Gamida Cell bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

BP: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BP BP. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.3276 per share. On Thursday, BP will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3276 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Energizer Shares Are Gaining Today

Energizer Holdings Inc ENR reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $685.4 million, beating the consensus of $655.38 million. The gross margin for the quarter contracted 470 basis points to 34.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were nearly flat at $123.4 million. The company held $213.2 million in cash and equivalents as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy