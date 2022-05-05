ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Silicon Motion Tech Shares Are Popping Today

By Anusuya Lahiri
MaxLinear, Inc MXL has agreed to acquire fellow chipmaker Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO for $114.34 per ADS in cash and stock. The price represents a 48% premium to...

