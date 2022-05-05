ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GBI identifies man shot dead during struggle over Atlanta officer’s gun in Buckhead restaurant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after struggling for an Atlanta police officer's gun at a restaurant in Buckhead. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Lenox Village business complex, located...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Violent Crime#Roasters#Atlanta Medical Center#Akron Children
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

East Alabama woman charged with aiding in escape of murder convict who was on the run for more than 1 week

An east Alabama woman is behind bars, accused of helping a man convicted of murder escape from the Alabama Department of Corrections more than a week ago. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, is charged with permitting/aiding an escape in the case of David Kyle, who left ADOC’s Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery when he escaped on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy