GBI identifies man shot dead during struggle over Atlanta officer’s gun in Buckhead restaurant
By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
4 days ago
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after struggling for an Atlanta police officer's gun at a restaurant in Buckhead. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Lenox Village business complex, located...
EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police released a photo late Wednesday night of a man they call a “person of interest” in an unsolved February homicide. Investigators said they want to speak with Jamarcus McCrary about the incident which they believe happened late on Feb. 11 or early in the morning on Feb. 12.
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - An 8-month-old infant is dead after allegedly being left in a vehicle by her father on Tuesday. Hospital staff at Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room alerted police after the dead child was brought in by her grandmother, WGCL reported. Investigators later learned the girl was left in...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead following a shooting at a Clarkston condominium Sunday, according to police. A total of six people were shot. DeKalb County Police said it happened at the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive, which is the Brannon Hill Condominiums. "It's always at...
ATLANTA — A group of women gathered to celebrate a birthday are recovering from a shooting that also killed a man. Atlanta police said the shooting happened after a fight started at an apartment complex on Cleveland Ave. Saturday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are on the scene of a shooting incident that left a Family Dollar store employee in serious condition with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called out to the store on...
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — One random moment in time led a military contractor to an arrest, and that contractor filing a lawsuit against a Georgia sheriff who he said wrongfully arrested him. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to Darius Rice, who said he was taken into custody and charged with...
An east Alabama woman is behind bars, accused of helping a man convicted of murder escape from the Alabama Department of Corrections more than a week ago. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, is charged with permitting/aiding an escape in the case of David Kyle, who left ADOC’s Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery when he escaped on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three female homeowners say one man keeps breaking into their homes. “These three houses in a row, we’re all single female owners. Three houses in a row; he’s hit every one of us,” said Kathryn LaTour. Neighbors say one man has broken into...
Suspect had been released from prison months before the killing. The Cobb County grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing a beloved barber during a robbery attempt, according to the District Attorney.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 1-year-old girl has died two days after she and her mother were hit by two cars crossing a Cobb County street. Police confirmed the girl died Tuesday at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old found in front of a fire station in southwest Atlanta Friday morning. Officers say they were called to the Ashley Cascade Apartment Homes in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way SW around 5 a.m. While on their way...
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man is dead after he was shot by a police officer inside a Buckhead restaurant. Atlanta police were called out the scene along Lenox Road around 3 p.m. Police and witnesses described the incident to Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray as an...
