ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Axcella Health Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Axcella Health AXLA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axcella Health Axla#Eps
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Shake Shack

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Shake Shack SHAK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Shake Shack has an average price target of $76.93 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $63.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: RumbleON's Earnings

RumbleON RMBL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that RumbleON will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99. RumbleON bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Cerence

Cerence CRNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cerence will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. Cerence bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

A Preview Of Collegium Pharmaceutical's Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. Collegium Pharmaceutical bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Tricida's Earnings: A Preview

Tricida TCDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tricida will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.70. Tricida bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Allstate

Allstate ALL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Allstate has an average price target of $148.4 with a high of $188.00 and a low of $123.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell GMDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gamida Cell will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34. Gamida Cell bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Energizer Shares Are Gaining Today

Energizer Holdings Inc ENR reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $685.4 million, beating the consensus of $655.38 million. The gross margin for the quarter contracted 470 basis points to 34.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were nearly flat at $123.4 million. The company held $213.2 million in cash and equivalents as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Norwegian Cruise Line's Earnings: A Preview

Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Norwegian Cruise Line will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.53. Norwegian Cruise Line bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences MYOV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Myovant Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.57. Myovant Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why This Match Group Analyst Is Swiping Right

Wells Fargo analyst upgrades Match Group to Overweight. He says Match disclosed company-wide MAU, pushing back on recent bear thesis. Match Group Inc MTCH reported strong first-quarter results, despite headwinds. However, management guided to second-quarter revenue growth of 4%-5%, below Street expectations, and projected fiscal 2022 revenue growth towards the lower end of the previous guidance range of 15%-20%, with the outlook being impacted by currency exchange rates, the macro environment and app store policy changes, according to Wells Fargo.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Workday. Looking at options history for Workday WDAY we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Where PPL Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PPL PPL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $30.71 versus the current price of PPL at $28.795, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

KT KT - P/E: 6.05. KT saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.57 in Q3 to $0.38 now. Most recently, IDT reported earnings per share at $0.33, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $-0.08. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.86%, which has increased by 3.88% from last quarter's yield of 2.98%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy