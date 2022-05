Waco Walks will host a Tornado Remembrance Walk at 6 p.m. Wednesday starting from the tornado memorial at the corner of Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. Baylor University libraries spokesperson Eric Ames will retrace the path through downtown of the May 11, 1953, tornado that killed 114 people, and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO