CENTRAL NEW YORK – Everything had gone right for the Baldwinsville softball team before its 13-0 defeat to Liverpool on April 28. With a few days to rest and work on all that went wrong against the Warriors, the Bees, no. 20 in the state Class AA rankings, saw that rest extended when rain postponed last Monday’s game against Rochester Mercy.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO