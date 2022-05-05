Farmington mayor touts progress in State of the City address

City commemorates 150 years

sesquicentennial this year

Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt thanked residents and business owners in his State of the City for their continued patience as city leadership is working to build an organizational culture of trust, humility, servitude and pride at the annual address on Friday, April 29, at city hall.

“These last two, two and a half years, really have been so challenging for so many people, and the fact that we are here are we are gathering here together shows the drive, the perseverance and the determination of community and businesses,” said Maureen Scallen Failor, president of Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event.

Hoyt offered gratitude to local historians David Schreier and Jackie Dooley who contributed time and expertise in the commemoration of the city's 150th anniversary and sesquicentennial celebration.

Farmington, the second oldest city in Dakota County, was incorporated in March of 1872.

A slide show presentation showcased the earliest black and white photographs on record. A downtown image of Oak Street in 1867 when Farmington was a village and other pictures captured scenes from the early days.

“The railroad was significant as it brought many people through our city and spurred a lot of business in Farmington,” he said.

Unfortunately, Farmington lost many downtown businesses during a fire in 1879.

“According to newspaper articles, the fire started downtown and ignited corn stalks within a stall, and high winds quickly spread the fire across three blocks and destroyed a sizable area of downtown,” Hoyt said. “As a result of the fire, Farmington organized its efforts to establish a formal fire department.”

Other historic nods were given to Hamilton Harris Judson, the postmaster who was given the task of the Rural Free Delivery Experiment in 1897, which became the standard for the nation, Hoyt said. Other groups and businesses that made an impact on Farmington were noted, including Dakota County Fair, the creamery manufacturing building, Gerster Jewelers, Dakota Electric and Farmington Library.

Proud past, present

The seal for the city states: “A proud past and promising future, and last year during my State of the City, I commented that our promising future is now, and more appropriately during the celebration of our 150 years, we can honor our past, our history, our heritage, while also embracing our future of growth and new opportunities,” Hoyt said.

Noting how Farmington has doubled in population from 1990 to 2020, Hoyt said: “It is important because this provides great context for those residents who moved into our community during these periods of rapid growth.

“When a city grows this fast over a short period of time, there are significant burdens placed on municipal services and infrastructure, and much of the capital infrastructure debt incurred during our early 2000s growth and for buildings and roads in nearing maturity,” he said.

Growth and expansion of the tax base will help pay for infrastructure needs. Among the residential housing development bolstering the city and is ongoing and includes: Fairhill Estates at South Creek, at 190th and Highway 3 with 244 homes; Whispering Fields, south of the high school with 199 homes; and Sapphire Lake off 213th and Spruce streets with 131 homes.

Vita Attiva, south of Highway 50 off Pilot Knob Road and Eaton Avenue, is building an active adult community with 141 single family homes and other housing options. Vermillion Commons, under construction off Denmark Avenue near Boeckman Middle School, is another housing development spouting up in the city, along with Lennar housing development that will build 276 townhomes.

Council, city leadership

Commenting on city leadership, Hoyt said: “We are a collaborative, forward-thinking group and we bring a variety of viewpoints and perspectives to our work, and we truly challenge one another to stretch our thinking. I’m most proud of our consistency in staying aligned to our priorities.”

In 2021, the council adopted the priorities of business growth, community engagement and infrastructure support.

“We were intentional in maintaining our three high level priorities, with the understanding that our action items would change as we achieved our goals,” Hoyt said.

New City Administrator Lynn Gorski initiated the city’s Development Review Process in an effort to remove barriers for economic development, Hoyt said.

"We met with all our major landowners to understand what the landowners’ plans were," he added.

Noting years of service from former city administrator David McKnight who left city hall to work for Dakota County in 2022, Hoyt said: “We are forever grateful for his dedication and contributions to our community.”

Progress, roads

“The biggest change in 2021 was our departure from Solid Waste, and we successfully negotiated a five-year contract with DSI and transitioned the first of this year, and we were the first city in Dakota County to implement weekly recycling, and we have had a few bumps, but overall, it was a successful move,” Hoyt said.

This spring and summer, city road projects include: the new roundabout at Highway 3 and County Road 66 that will be constructed in collaboration with Dakota County, Spruce Street and Division Street reconstruction, along with the Akin Road mill and overlay and work at Highway 50 to 195th Street.

“Farmington continues to change, as we develop and grow many of our landscapes will too, and we must embrace these new opportunities while honoring our history at the same time,” Hoyt said.

“To our residents and businesses owners, thank you for your patience. This new era of Farmington is upon us – city staff and council are working diligently every day to better the city you call home. We are building a culture within our organization of trust, humility, servitude, and pride.”

Hoyt added: “To those considering Farmington for your next home or business location, look no further - Farmington is where you want to be, and we are a community full of great human beings doing great things.”

“We pick each other up, we support each other, and we rise to the occasion when called upon, and our residents, all our residents, create our community, and this community is built from the inside out – we’re all different. Let us use those differences as our strength and continue to show everyone just how amazing Farmington is.”

