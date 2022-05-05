ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘The threat of abuse and violence is still a daily part of the job’: the bereaved women fighting to protect gig economy drivers

By Clea Skopeliti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJZzU_0fTpfhgS00

On the evening of 17 February 2021, Gabriel Bringye kissed his fiancee goodbye, and assured her he wouldn’t work late. Hours later, police were at the door of their east London home. He had been killed on the job, lured by a group of teenagers who booked his car on the Bolt cab ride app in order to rob him.

Known as a “trap job”, the group used a stolen phone to book the journey that ended with the 37-year-old driver’s death. Despite his vehicle remaining stationary for nearly six hours while booked on a job, Bolt had no automated system in place to raise the alarm; Gabriel was found by a passerby. He died at the scene.

More than a year since his death, Gabriel’s sister Renata Bringye and his fiancee, Mara Fazecas, are leading the fight to promote driver safety and prevent more attacks on drivers. In a campaign with the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), Renata, who also works as a private hire driver, and Fazecas, a hotel cleaning supervisor, are demanding Bolt implements better safety measures. They also want the multibillion dollar company to give its drivers worker status, as Uber was forced to do last year .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPX8r_0fTpfhgS00
Gabriel Bringye with his sister and her son. Photograph: Courtesy of the Family

Renata, 35, remembers her older brother as a family man: “He never had a problem with anyone. If anybody needed something, he was the first who jumped to help.” The Romanian national, who had been working as a driver for five years at the time of his death, lived with his fiancee, his sister and her nine-year-old son in Walthamstow, after moving to London from Spain more than a decade ago. After working in construction, Gabriel became a private-hire driver, attracted by the flexibility it offered. He enjoyed driving, and choosing his own hours meant he could help his sister take care of her son.

Her brother’s death left Renata shaken, and she deleted the Bolt app from her phone. “I don’t want it to happen to me as well, because I have my little son to bring up,” she says. Gabriel’s killers, aged 18 and 19, were found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey in mid-March, with the prosecution arguing the killing had been a consequence of a plan to rob a driver. Since Gabriel’s death, other Bolt drivers have been brutally attacked and robbed. Just weeks after the incident, Muhammad Alam was punched in the face and had his car stolen at knifepoint in east London; Garad Hussein was left unable to walk and needing multiple operations after an attack in Birmingham last December.

Bolt introduced welfare checks on static vehicles after Gabriel’s killing, a change that IWGB president Alex Marshall credits to the pressure of their campaigning: if a car remains stationary for an unexplained reason, the company’s safety team will contact the driver and passenger, and then the police if neither responds. But Gabriel and Fazecas are pushing for more comprehensive protections. Alongside customer photo requirements, vehicle partitions and CCTV in the vehicle, they are calling for the app to introduce password protection. To 37-year-old Fazecas, this is critical, as Gabriel was ambushed by a group who booked the trip on a stolen phone. “If they had a login password, so they couldn’t make a trap trip, Gabriel would still be alive today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRP1Z_0fTpfhgS00
The vigil held on the anniversary of Gabriel Bringye’s death. Photograph: IWGB

The campaign has been pushing for Bolt to implement better protection measures for drivers by writing letters that outline their demands, protesting outside the company headquarters and holding a vigil and rally on the anniversary of Gabriel’s death . It was at this last event that the campaign was officially launched, with Nader Awaad, chair of the IWGB’s United Private Hire Drivers branch saying: “Every driver deserves to feel safe in their place of work, but a year since Gabriel’s tragic [killing] the threat of abuse, harassment and violence is still a daily part of the job.”

While the campaign’s demands are primarily directed at Bolt, Marshall says he is “hoping for a domino effect” for workers throughout the gig economy. Worker status is integral to driver safety, he argues: the precarity of the gig economy often pushes drivers into taking on jobs they may feel uneasy about due to reasons such as a customer having a low rating or feeling unsafe working at night. Employment rights allow drivers to “make basic risk assessments”, he says: “When you’re constantly being underpaid, you’re constantly working to try and hit targets … It might get to a point where you think, ‘I don’t really like the look of this job, I haven’t made enough today, so I probably should take this job just to make a few more quid.’”

Bolt says that it has increased the rates it charges to passengers and, as such, Bolt drivers are now making 22% more per mile than they were making in January 2020.

Renata was all too familiar with making difficult decisions about which jobs to take, particularly as a female driver – and she says Bolt penalised her for turning down jobs. She claims she was repeatedly suspended from the app after her acceptance rate slipped below the company’s minimum threshold, due to rejecting passengers with low ratings – a story similar to that of Andrei Donisa, who brought a case in 2020 over the issue. Bolt says it has since scrapped its acceptance rate policy. Renata points out another imbalance: while drivers must maintain a minimum rating of 4.0 to work for the app, there appears to be no equivalent requirement for passengers.

As well as an absence of partition barriers, there are other factors that may place gig economy drivers at higher risk of attacks than black cab drivers, Marshall argues. In London, about 90% of black cab drivers are white British while 94% of private hire drivers are BAME , and he says racism can play a role in sparking assaults against some immigrant drivers: “If English isn’t your first language, that’s a point of contention for some passengers.” He also believes the perception of how minicab drivers are treated by the firms they work for affects their treatment by the public. “Companies hire and fire them at the click of a button, they have zero responsibility if a violent incident happens – people just think: ‘I can treat these guys as I want, because what’s going to happen?’” He compares this to how black cab drivers are often perceived: “They’re part of London’s fibre, they’re a tourist attraction, they’re on postcards.”

After Gabriel’s death, his family received a bouquet of flowers from Bolt and a voicemail message from a company representative; they are upset that the company subsequently claimed in press statements to have been supporting them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yyBH_0fTpfhgS00
Gabriel Bringye with his financee Mara Fazecas. Photograph: Courtesy of the Family

Gareth Taylor, regional manager for the UK and Ireland at Bolt, said: “Bolt condemns violence of any form directed towards private-hire drivers, who we believe have the right to earn a living without risk of harm, intimidation, coercion, or fear of death or injury. The death of Gabriel Bringye was a shocking and senseless tragedy. Our subsequent response and communication with his family was not conducted to the standard that is expected and we are truly sorry.” Taylor said he intended to meet with Gabriel’s family within the next few weeks to convey his condolences and discuss their campaign’s demands.

In addition to checks on static vehicles, Taylor said Bolt has also set up a round-the-clock support line and “significantly” increased its safety team, who handle safety related incidents, including conducting welfare checks. Taylor said the safety team is also working to ban passengers with consistently poor feedback, and is implementing a system preventing drivers and passengers who have previously rated each other poorly from being reconnected. “We are dedicated to making our platform as safe as possible for drivers and passengers and we have a range of safety improvements planned over the coming year,” he said.

In a gesture of solidarity with the family, several drivers accompanied the family to Kent when they took Gabriel’s body home to Romania last year via the Channel. But Fazecas has been unable to feel settled anywhere since her partner’s death. “I always felt at home with him. I realised after he died, home is not a place – it’s a feeling you have with the person you love.

“Gabriel was young, he was full of dreams. We wanted to start a family. I want to do this [campaign] in memory of Gabriel – I don’t want his life to go away and nothing to change.”

Comments / 7

Related
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Taylor
Daily Mail

Family of black man, 20, who was shot and stabbed to death as he rode his bike in Peckham seven years ago accuse Met Police of racism over failure to find his killers

The family of a young black man who was stabbed to death in London seven years ago have accused the Met Police of racism over their failure to find his killers. Ola Raji, 20, was gunned down and stabbed as he rode his cycle along an estate in Peckham, south London, near the centre founded in memory of murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead made 72 calls for help before attack

An asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police made more than 70 calls seeking help from the Home Office and other organisations.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack in June 2020.An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have...
IMMIGRATION
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Great Britain#Ireland#Violent Crime#Iwgb#Romanian
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

El Chapo cartel member arrested in Colombia after model girlfriend posts photos on Facebook

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

267K+
Followers
69K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy