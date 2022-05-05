ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: BeiGene Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BeiGene BGNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BeiGene beat estimated earnings by 10.36%, reporting...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $13.0 versus the current price of Playa Hotels & Resorts at $8.74, implying upside. Below is a summary...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Cerence

Cerence CRNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cerence will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. Cerence bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Toast

Within the last quarter, Toast TOST has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Toast has an average price target of $27.5 with a high of $38.00 and a low of $19.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Hudson Technologies, Inc.

On Friday, shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) saw unusual short activity. After the short activity, the stock price moved up 2.54% to $9.29. The overall sentiment for HDSN has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Inspired Entertainment Earnings Preview

Inspired Entertainment INSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Inspired Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Tata Motors's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Tata Motors TTM. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Preview Of Collegium Pharmaceutical's Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. Collegium Pharmaceutical bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Preview: Sysco's Earnings

Sysco SYY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sysco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. Sysco bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies BHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bausch Health Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28. Bausch Health Companies bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amgen

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf DBD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Diebold Nixdorf will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20. Diebold Nixdorf bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation EXC to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.4% to $47.25 in after-hours trading. Allakos Inc. ALLK posted a loss of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CareCloud Beats On Q1 Top and Bottomline; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

CareCloud, Inc MTBC reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 19% year-on-year to $35.3 million beating the consensus of $33.8 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.23 beat the consensus loss of $(0.27). CareCloud held $10.1 million in cash and equivalents and generated $3.1 million in operating cash flow. CareCloud reiterated the FY22...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy