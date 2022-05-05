ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Florida’s ‘Shark Lady’ is now on a Forever stamp

By Zachary T. Sampson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3BQz_0fTpf4XU00
Eugenie Clark is seen with a shark on a new U.S. Postal Service Forever stamp. [ U.S. Postal Service ]

Eugenie Clark once recalled how, as a mesmerized little girl, she felt “completely attached” to a shark she saw swimming at a New York City aquarium.

“I just felt: If only I could be in the water with a shark,” Clark, then 83, told a Tampa Bay Times reporter in 2006.

Decades after that encounter, Clark — a prolific scientist, writer and professor who changed the way people understand fish — will be memorialized alongside a shark on a U.S. Postal Service stamp.

Unveiled Wednesday, the blue and yellow Forever stamp features side-by-side pictures: one of a young Clark, smiling beneath a snorkel, and another of a lemon shark.

“One of the goals of the Postal Service’s stamp program is to celebrate the people who represent the best of our nation, and Eugenie Clark — I should say Dr. Clark or the ‘Shark Lady’ — certainly deserves this recognition,” said Angela Curtis, Postal Service vice president of delivery operations, in a statement. “She was a brilliant scientist whose groundbreaking work added to our understanding of sharks and marine environments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNF0F_0fTpf4XU00
In an undated photograph, Eugenie Clark is seen chatting about sharks with Barnett Harris, curator of Sea-Orama, the city of Clearwater's marine life museum. [ Times file ]

Clark, who died in 2015 at the age of 92, helped found the research center that became the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota. She traveled the world to study fish, wrote books and articles and acted as both an investigator, and advocate, for her beloved sharks.

People called her the “Shark Lady.”

In 2006, Clark told the Times she loved riddles, especially those that revolved around fish. But her legacy extends beyond scientific discoveries. Clark was an Asian-American woman who carved a path into a field that did not, at the time, elevate many people like her.

Clark’s daughter, Aya Konstantinou, said in the Postal Service statement that her family is elated to see “Grandma Genie” be celebrated.

“Her work as an ichthyologist was groundbreaking for proving that sharks are intelligent, and she was a pioneer for female scientists, researchers and scuba divers,” Konstantinou said. “We are so proud of her legacy as an Asian-American woman, teacher, scientist — and most importantly — grandmother.”

A Postal Service spokesperson said the agency printed 18 million stamps to be sold across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMbEX_0fTpf4XU00
Eugenie Clark poses with jaws of (from front to rear) a tiger shark, a dusky shark and a sixgill shark at the Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota in 2006. [ Times (2006) ]

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for helping to protect Florida homes from water | Column

Given the harrowing experience with high water in my West Palm Beach neighborhood last month, I would like to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience bill this week. The bill expands Florida’s resilience funding program, establishes a statewide office of resilience and positions the state’s chief resilience officer in the governor’s office. All are needed now, given the more frequent flooding events we face from devastating rainstorms, king tides and more.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida adds 32,981 COVID cases, highest weekly jump in 2 months

COVID-19 infections in Florida are still climbing. Average daily cases have reached 4,711 for the most recent seven-day period from April 30 to Friday. That’s a 24 percent increase from last week and the highest point since Feb. 21. It’s the seventh straight week that cases have gone up, but the growth rate is starting to slow. Hospitalizations are climbing, but also at a slower pace than previous weeks. Florida hospitals had about 1,000 COVID-19 confirmed patients this week, just 12 percent higher than the week before.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Inflation hits Tampa Bay renters especially hard | Column

Anyone who has tried to rent an apartment or purchase a home will tell you: housing prices in Florida, and the Tampa Bay area in particular, have escalated dramatically. The average monthly rent in Tampa climbed 33 percent over the past year, with the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment now over $1,500. According to a recent report from Florida Realtors, the median sale price of a single-family home in Florida was up 21 percent compared to this time last year. Potential homebuyers face numerous obstacles: pending inventory down 17 percent compared to last year, all cash offers from investors, and increasing interest and home insurance rates (30-year home loans are hovering close to 5 percent, compared to 3 percent a year ago). Furthermore, home insurance costs are skyrocketing, with the average insurance cost in Florida $1,300 more than the national average on a $300,000 home.
TAMPA, FL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugenie Clark
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamps#Swimming#Lemon Shark#Fish#New York City#Forever#U S Postal Service#The Postal Service
Tampa Bay Times

Watch: 3 assailants flee after fatal Tampa shooting in video released by Hillsborough deputies

Hillsborough deputies released surveillance video Thursday showing three masked men they believe were involved in a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza in late April. The video posted to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s YouTube channel shows three men dressed in black with their faces covered, all holding guns, just before 5 p.m. April 23 outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath, 8320 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Tampa Bay Times

Restaurant news: La Segunda buys a bakery, Twisted Indian opens in St. Pete, more

La Segunda buys Faedo Family Bakery: The owners of Ybor City’s La Segunda Bakery have purchased the iconic Seminole Heights Faedo Family Bakery at 5105 N Florida Ave. It’s the latest expansion for the beloved local purveyors of Cuban bread, who this spring opened their first St. Petersburg location on Fourth Street N. Though that spot operates as a full cafe, for now, the owners say they plan on using the Faedo bakery location for bread-baking only.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police say 14-year-old runaway is shooting victim

TAMPA — The fatal shooting victim discovered early Friday morning has been identified as a 14-year-old runaway from Temple Terrace. Tampa Police detectives said they believe Nilexia B. Alexander was the person found dead after dispatchers received a call just before 4 a.m. Friday that a body was in the 100 block of West Floribraska Avenue and several shots had been fired.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy